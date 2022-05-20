Can you ride your bike to work? I did

DES MOINES – Friday is National Ride Your Bike to Work Day. With gas prices increasing and the weather warming up, now is a great time to try riding your bike to work — like I did.

If you do plan to bike to work there are some things that you should keep in mind to prepare:

Plan your route: Look up ahead of time what trails and streets you need to take to get to work

Wear safety gear: We all know how important it is to wear a helmet but wearing reflective clothing is also important so cars can see you.

Check the weather: Check the weather before you ride so you know if you’ll need a raincoat.

Bring a change of clothes: No one wants to sit in their sweaty clothes all day and depending on how far you have to bike having a clean set of clothes to change into is essential.

Makenna Chapman with the Des Moines Bike Collective rides her bike to work. She let me know how her first time biking to work went and what I could expect along the way.

“The first time I biked to work I was biking in a 20 mile an hour headwind so it really didn’t leave a good taste in my mouth. But I would just encourage people to stick with it and biking to work it’s a great way to get exercise. I would just say try it out, leave yourself more than enough room to get there. That’s probably the biggest thing, you don’t want to be anxious while riding to work. So just making sure you leave an ample amount of time to get there and make sure your route is planned out,” said Chapman.

I started my journey Friday morning by biking from Waukee to the WHO 13 studios in downtown Des Moines. I made my way along the trails across the metro until hitting Windsor Heights and then took Grand Avenue, which is a straight shot to the station.

