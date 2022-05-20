ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Show must go on’: Luke Combs prepares for Denver snowstorm

By Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A snowstorm will arrive in Denver on Friday . Temperatures will fall to freezing or below Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 1-6 inches of snowfall for the Denver area from Friday into Saturday.

Country superstar Luke Combs is scheduled to play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night.

Combs said he’s prepared for the colder weather.

“I got the coats all packed up! The show must go on,” Combs shared on Twitter .

Combs will be joined by special guests Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade.

Denver metro area snowstorm timeline

The concert is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The parking lots of the stadium will open at 1:30 p.m.

Full Pinpoint Weather coverage

On TV and online, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest forecast for Denver and Colorado . Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in. Stayed tuned to FOX31 and Channel 2 for live team coverage throughout the storm.

Do you have questions about this late-season winter storm? The Pinpoint Meteorologist Team holds frequent Ask a Met segments on FOX31 NOW .

You can submit a question during our live broadcasts, or on Twitter using #AskAMet. Another way to ask your questions is by emailing askamet@kdvr.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

