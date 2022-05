Hunt Midwest has soldThe Vue, a Class-A multifamily apartment community in Overland Park, Kansas, to JVM Realty in Oak Brook, Illinois. The sale marks JVM’s first entry into the Johnson County submarket of Kansas City. The purchase will add to JVM’s seven properties on the Missouri side of Kansas City and 19 total apartment communities throughout the Midwest.

OAK BROOK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO