ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What to know about Stranger Things season 3 before season 4 part 1 hits

By Zosha Millman
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost three years since we last got a dose of the Upside Down weirdness of Stranger Things (the same time frame as that between Stranger Things seasons 1 and 3). That sort of delay is not unheard of in the new normal, but hoo boy, there’s a lot to...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Stranger Things 4 dives deep into Eleven’s past — here’s what you need to remember

It’s been three years since our last trip to Hawkins, so it’s not surprising that many of us found ourselves needing a recap of where the Netflix drama left off before diving into Stranger Things 4. But in order to get the most out of the new supersized episodes, it’s not only important to remember the events of season 3, but also Eleven’s life before the main events of season 1 even started.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Polygon

Card Shark is a delightful lesson in history and cheating

There’s a sumptuous, lived-in feel to Card Shark, a witty and pleasantly stressful game that casts you as a gambler and a cheat, cutting a swath through 18th-century French society. The writing is rich with humor and period detail, and the woodcut-style artwork has a rough, expressive texture and a candlelit glow. You can almost taste the wine and smell the straw.
HOBBIES
Polygon

Jesus doesn’t love you in the new game I, the Inquisitor

The Jesus in I, The Inquisitor, isn’t forgiving. He’s quite the opposite. In the new game from The Dust S.A, you’ll play in a world where Jesus takes revenge upon the non-believers, rather than granting them forgiveness for his own crucifixion. It’s a wild concept, and was inspired by the novels of Polish author Jacek Piekara. On Tuesday, the developers released a trailer showing just how punitive Jesus can be.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted sees the return of Calus and his Leviathan ship

Destiny 2’s 17th season, Season of the Haunted, is Guardians’ next adventure, Bungie revealed Monday night. Season 17 will take players back to The Leviathan, a massive, planet-devouring ship that’s been the setting of many previous activities. Guardians will also get the Solar 3.0 subclass rework, a new dungeon (a separate purchase from the season), and a host of new loot.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Polygon

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling lead the first trailer for the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are coming to Netflix. The Gray Man is a new international espionage thriller that just got its first trailer on Tuesday. Along with Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man will also star Ana De Armas, and is written and directed by Avengers: Endgame directors, The Russo Brothers. The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix on July 22.
MOVIES
Polygon

Elden Ring mod that never makes you say goodbye is almost here

Recently, YouTuber and modder LukeYui posited that Elden Ring. a pretty great video game — might be even better with one straightforward tweak: Limitless co-op. In a few days, that mod will be out in the wild, putting that idea to the test. The news comes from LukeYui’s YouTube...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dream Daddy developers are making a psychological horror game called Homebody

Rogue Games and Game Grumps collaborated to create Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator back in 2017 — a game which appeared shallow and silly at first, but proved to have surprising depth. Now the team is back with a follow-up title that looks very different called Homebody. Homebody is a psychological horror game that takes inspiration from 80’s slasher films, but it also appears to be inspired by both classic survival horror titles and a newer wave of low-poly, narrative-heavy titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sea of Thieves’ next adventure lets pirates choose the fate of Golden Sands

When developer Rare introduced Adventures to pirate sandbox game Sea of Thieves, they chose to start things off with a bang. The very first Adventure saw a longtime safe harbor, full of familiar NPCs, cursed and its people kidnapped by the treacherous Lord Flameheart. In subsequent Adventures, players banded together to save the innocents and fight back against Flameheart and his dreadful Spanish fleet.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Thanksgiving#Computers#Russians#American#Soviets
Polygon

Pac-Man gets a ‘new theme song,’ but nothing beats the old one

Pac-Man has a new theme song, which Bandai Namco commissioned for the franchise’s 42nd birthday. But it’s gonna have to sell about 1.2 million copies, make Billboard’s Top 10, and go on American Bandstand before I’ll accept it. A news release touts “We are Pac-Man!” as...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Jerry Bruckheimer explains why action movies haven’t changed much since Top Gun

Name an object, and a Jerry Bruckheimer film has probably blown it up. For decades now, the prolific producer — often working with longtime colleague Don Simpson — has defined what blockbuster cinema action looks like. Bruckheimer-produced films are nigh-unmissable, even among those who haven’t seen them: The Rock, Armageddon, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and National Treasure all bear his stamp. Simpson died in 1996, but this month, his name appears on screen alongside Bruckheimer’s in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to one of their definitive 1980s hits.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Hunter x Hunter manga may finally be back

More chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga may be coming in the near-ish future, potentially ending a years-long hiatus for the series. A Twitter account said to be run by Hunter x Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi posted a small update on Tuesday: a photo of the corner of a manga page with a sentence that roughly translates to “4 more episodes for the time being.” The account is brand-new, so it is unverified, although the bio claims that it is, indeed, official, and that Togashi will be using it to update his progress. One Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata says that the account is Togashi, and Polygon has reached out to Viz Media, U.S. publisher of Hunter x Hunter, for confirmation.
COMICS
Polygon

The new Fantastic Beasts movie comes to HBO Max next week

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available on HBO Max on May 30. The movie premiered on April 6 and is the latest installment in the Harry Potter spinoff series. The film takes place in the same universe as Harry Potter, though it is set in the 1920s....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

Make Star Wars cheap again

The Star Wars franchise is constantly producing a stream of profitable new merchandising and material, including video games, novels, comics, and animated shows. But the film and TV side of Star Wars feels like it’s struggling. Over the past five years, Disney has repeatedly announced plans for new movies, then unceremoniously canceled them or just kept them silently back-burnered. Disney Plus’ recent Star Wars live-action shows keep promising new directions for the franchise, then pulling back and mixing messages. There’s no clear vision or coherent narrative direction for the screen versions of the franchise, even though they’re the most visible and mainstream part of Star Wars. Everybody seems to want something different out of this grand, sprawling story.
MOVIES
Polygon

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers almost had a very different villain

Disney’s new Chip ’n Dale movie is like a modern-day Who Framed Roger Rabbit, full of cameos and Easter eggs from the scene-stealing “Ugly Sonic” to a small homage to one of the original Rescue Rangers creators. But while cartoon chipmunks Chip and Dale encounter characters from across media properties, the main villain is a familiar face from the Disney pantheon.
MOVIES
Polygon

One of Batman’s most obscure villains just made her comics debut at a roller derby rink

The final page of this week’s Catwoman held a big surprise for fans of Batman: The Animated Series: the first appearance of Red Claw in DC Comics continuity. What, you don’t remember Red Claw, the vaguely Eastern European terrorist leader, voiced through a delightfully sneering G.I. Joe-worthy accent by none other than a pre-Star Trek: Voyager Kate Mulgrew? She was in three whole episodes!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy