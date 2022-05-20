ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Police investigate shooting that left 2 injured in south Fort Worth Thursday night

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Fort Worth police are investigating a south side shooting that left two people injured Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. after two gunshot victims arrived for treatment.

Police said the individuals were brought by a private vehicle and both people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

“Both parties are claiming to have been shot at parks in the South Division area, although uncooperative with further details,” a police spokesman said in an email.

The police department did not release additional details about where they believe the shooting may have occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing.

