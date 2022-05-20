ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

This Is the Worst Type of Credit Card for Most Consumers

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qpbcs_0fkkEf9l00

Image source: Getty Images

Credit cards sometimes get a bad reputation, but the reality is that they can be a helpful tool and most consumers should have at least a few cards in their wallet.

That's because credit cards can help you earn a good credit score and can also reward you with points, miles, or cash back just for purchasing things you have to buy anyway.

But while it's a good idea to have at least one -- and sometimes several -- credit cards, there is one type of card that's not usually worth having: store credit cards .

What are store credit cards?

Store credit cards are credit cards that can only be used at a particular shop. They are different from co-branded credit cards, which are cards issued by a major bank that has partnered with a business to offer a card that carries its name.

Co-branded cards can be used with any retailer or service provider, rather than just for purchases with the brand named on the card. These types of cards generally offer more rewards for shopping with the company that carries the card's brand. But the rewards often don't have to be redeemed with that particular business and points can still be earned when using the card elsewhere.

Store cards, on the other hand, can be used only at the store that issued them. And rewards earned are generally also redeemable only at that store as well.

Why are store credit cards the worst card type?

Consumers are often offered store credit cards at the register when they go to pay for a purchase. Usually, there's some incentive such as 10% off. But while this may seem attractive, most consumers should avoid opening store cards because there are numerous reasons they aren't all they are cracked up to be.

Store cards typically charge higher interest rates than the cards that major banks offer. Since credit cards are already notorious for charging consumers a fortune in interest if they carry a balance, this is especially bad news for people who might not be able to pay off their credit card bill in full when it comes due.

Store cards are also pretty weak when it comes to rewards in most cases. The value of any reward offered is usually well below that of standard cards issued by major banks, and since you usually only earn rewards when shopping at the store that issued the card, it can take you forever to actually get enough rewards points to do anything with.

When you earn rewards, you may also have few options for what to do with them. It's common for you to be required to redeem them with additional spending at the store, which means that instead of getting rewarded with free money to use as you'd like, you often end up having to spend more just to redeem your rewards. Rewards from store cards could potentially also expire before you get to use them.

If you don't want a costly card with an inferior rewards program you can only use in a few places, you should definitely steer clear of store cards. There are plenty of better credit card options to consider instead.

Top credit card wipes out interest until late 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Card Debt#Interest Rates#Getty Images Credit
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
ZDNet

How many credit cards should I have?

The number of credit cards to have is a personal decision that depends heavily on you, your financial situation, and how well you manage your credit. The decision also depends on your credit score -- and it can affect your credit score. Your credit score will impact many other aspects of your financial future, such as your ability to buy big ticket items like a car or to secure a mortgage on a home.
CREDITS & LOANS
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: What’s the average monthly benefit amount for SSDI?

The Social Security Administration runs various programs, but 12% of the 70 million Americans in them are getting disability, or SSDI. This means over 9 million people receive SSDI. SSDI varies for each beneficiary and is decided on similar to how retirement benefits are. Your earnings each year are taken...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
188K+
Followers
93K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy