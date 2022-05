Anniston, AL – Two separate events hosted by Cheaha State Park-Alabama and Anniston Museums and Gardens. Friday, May 27th 8:00 pm: Campfire Talk: Explore Your World. Have you ever wanted to stroll the African savannah, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, or visit Ptolemaic-era mummies? Did you know you can do all of those things in Anniston, Alabama? Join Anniston Museums and Gardens’ Education Director Aimee Grey, for a Campfire Talk at Cheaha State Park and discover how a collection that includes fossils, African mammal mounts, and mummies found its home in Anniston.

