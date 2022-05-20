ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police deal with suicidal man Thursday in Hutchinson

 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police briefly had to deal with a suicidal subject around noontime Thursday in Hutchinson. According to police,...

KSN News

Wichita man who stole car, shot owner in face, sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After pleading guilty to shooting a man in the face, stealing a car, and robbing a Kwik Shop, a Wichita man was sentenced to over 17 years in prison on Wednesday. 21-year-old Jacob Caddell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated robbery on April 16. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

One person dead in shooting at west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The standoff at the 500 block of North Milstead has resulted in the death of one person. Police say that a 39-year-old man fired a shot at two people inside the house. When officers arrived, the armed suspect ran inside the house where two other people...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man shot and killed after standoff in west Wichita

A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with a SWAT team after a standoff with police in a west Wichita neighborhood. This started around 1:30 Wednesday morning, after reports of an argument and gunshot at a home in the 500 block of N. Milstead, southeast of Central and 119th Street West. Police officer Chad Ditch said officers found two people in front of the home, and they reported that a 39-year-old man had fired a shot but no one was hurt.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Remembering Lucas Hernandez four years later

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - May 24, 2022 marks four years since the body of a Wichita boy who had been missing for months was found under a bridge in Harvey County. In February of 2018, 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing from his southeast Wichita home by his father's live-in girlfriend, 27-year-old Emily Glass. Glass had told police that she fell asleep while watching him and when she woke up, Lucas was nowhere to be found.
WICHITA, KS
HRMC still looking over results of mock exercise

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chuck Welch with Hutchinson Regional Medical Center says it will still be some time before they get a full assessment of a recent mass casualty drill held last week involving the hospital and area fire, rescue and EMS personnel. The two-day exercise simulated a major earthquake...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Man seriously injured late Monday in T-bone crash just east of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured late Monday in a two-vehicle, T-bone crash just east of Wichita, authorities said. The collision was reported at 9:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of S. 143rd Street East and Kellogg. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Two seen on video burglarizing north Salina tavern

Police are trying to identify two people seen on surveillance video burglarizing a north Salina tavern. Surveillance video shows a man and woman enter the front door of the Bishop Street Tavern, 717 Bishop Street, at 4:45 a.m. Monday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The two were...
Sheriff: 2 victims in Kansas lost over $35,000 to scammers

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several different scam calls in Cowley County Sheriff's Office over the past few weeks, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti. The first was a "Cybersecurity for Amazon" which resulted in a $21,500 loss in Apple gift cards and the scammer getting all the...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Sheriff's Office looking for woman on most wanted list

From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. ATTENTION: Minneapolis and Ottawa County, Kansas areas. If you know the location of this subject, please call the Minneapolis Police Department, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or the Crimestoppers tip line in Salina at 785-825-TIPS. The Saline County Sheriff's Office...
Hutch officer among latest KLETC class

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Twenty new law enforcement officers, including Lucas Dunbar from the Hutchinson Police Department, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Daniel Harshbarger of the Rose Hill Police Department was the graduating class...
KWCH.com

Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl

Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing. Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border. Sheriff Roger Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs who visited the border to see how illegal drug operations have changed. Importance of dental hygiene. Updated: 6 hours ago. Photojournalist Rami Dahdal talks to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One critical after Hutchinson crash involving 15-year-old driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old driver was involved in a crash this weekend in Hutchinson that left his 19-year-old passenger hospitalized in critical condition. The accident happened at around 4:15 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 6th Ave. and Pershing. According to Hutchinson police, two vehicles collided, and a fire hydrant and utility pole were also struck. It wasn’t clear which vehicle(s) struck those objects.
Landfill fees to increase June 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Landfill fees will increase June 1, 2022. The landfill will charge a fee of $10 per ton for all construction demolition loads from both Reno County residents and businesses, with a $10 fee minimum per load. There will be a charge of $20 a...
Hutchinson Police Department welcomes new officers and staff

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department announced that six employees were sworn into the department during a ceremony held May 20th. Added to the police force were Officers Kollin Goering, Matthew Hickman, Antonio Aguilera Jr, and Jarod Gilmore. Also sworn in to the department were Accreditation Manager Michelle...
KAKE TV

220 Kansas kids unaccounted for on National Missing Children's Day

More than 23 years have passed since Adam Herrman was last seen, and his disappearance remains a mystery. Adam, born Irvin Groeninger, III, went missing in April 1999. He was last known to be at his family’s mobile home park in Towanda – about eight miles west of El Dorado, Kan. His adoptive family said he had a history of running away and never reported him missing, according to police. In 2008, a tip led investigators to look into his disappearance. There was suspected abuse and other criminal charges connected to the case, as detailed here.
EL DORADO, KS
