ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Snorkeling Discovery Proves Something To Smile About

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Hrjw_0fkkCg6u00

There must have been something in the water.

A Mississippi man snorkeling in the Gulf of Mexico this month discovered something another man lost in the waves earlier in the week: his teeth.

The snorkeler, Aaron Welborn, was vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama, as he does each year, according to Alabama news outlet WALA . He never expected such a toothsome undersea prize.

“As I stuck my head in the water, they were literally sitting there on the bottom, just smiling at me,” Welborn told the station.

He found a name inside the dentures and, after posting snaps of the teeth on Facebook, located the owner.

That would be Randy Williams, who got slammed in the head by a wave as he was swimming near the same spot during his vacation earlier in the week.

“I felt them when I went in the water and I had them in my hand for a second in the ocean and away they went,” Williams, who lives in Wisconsin, told WALA. He went home without his $2,000 dentures.

Welborn seized the opportunity to take some fun pictures with the dentures after finding them. You can go through his photo gallery, featuring selfies he took with his wife Blaire, here .

Then he boxed up the teeth and shipped them off to Williams, who lives 800 miles away.

Williams was delighted, and thankful, in a Facebook video showing him reinstalling the teeth that almost got away.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Gulf Shores, AL
Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Williams
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Brings Her Ill Kitten To The Hospital, Medics Rush To Help Them

Recently, photos taken at one Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made a round on social media. The snaps that were shared by Merve Özcan on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to the human hospital. The paramedics can be seen surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snorkeling#Swimming#Alabama News#Wala
Family Handyman

If Birds Peck at Your Windows and Mirrors, This is What it Means

Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
MERCER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
103GBF

Simple Trick to Keep Wasps and Bees Away from Your Yard

If your yard has become infested with wasps and bees, there's a pretty simple trick that you can do to get them out of your yard without killing them. I have noticed way more wasps and bees in my yard than usual this year. The last thing that I want is to have to take my dog outside and get stung. We all know that getting stung by a wasp or bee isn't the most pleasant feeling. There's a trick that has been floating around for quite some time now that's a simple home remedy to get rid of bees and wasps that requires little work, and it doesn't kill them.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

The nonuplets just turned 1! See how the 9 babies are doing today

The world’s only living nonuplets — that is, nine babies from the same birth — are thriving and reaching their milestones, according to their father. "They’re all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something," Abdelkader Arby, the children’s father, told BBC Afrique in an exclusive interview published on the nonuplets' first birthday on Wednesday.
WORLD
HuffPost

HuffPost

63K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy