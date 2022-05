Nathaniel “Nate” Cole Baker, 24, North Manchester, passed away May 20, 2022. The son of Jeremy and Kelly (Cole) Baker, Nate was born in Layton, Utah, on March 5, 1998. After he and his family moved back from Utah, Nate attended second through ninth grades at Manchester Community Schools. He and his family then moved to Warsaw, and Nate graduated from Warsaw High School in 2016. That fall Nate attended Manchester University. In 2017 he entered the workforce and was employed with Pierceton Trucking for a time.

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO