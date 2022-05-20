Paris Police Report For Friday (May 20)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating the person/persons who shot and killed one person and injured two others on May 22.Initially, police received calls saying that several people had been shot in the 3200 block of Jerome Street. When officers got the the scene they found Devante Ivory, a 26-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk dead, he had been shot 'multiple' times.Another man and a woman at the location were also shot and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The names of the pair have not been released.Police say they don't know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shootings and are asking for help from the public.Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the shooter/shooters or who has information about the incident, that happened around 4:10 p.m., to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send him an email.Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO