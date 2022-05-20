ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris Police Report For Friday (May 20)

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Police responded to a shooting in the 1700-block of Hubbard Thursday morning at 11:08. Officers found an 18-year-old man lying in the road with multiple gunshots, and...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Arrest Made In Paris Shooting

Paris Police arrested a 15-year-old male at 4:46 Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting in the 1700-block of Hubbard St. on May 19, 2022. The warrant for his arrest charged the juvenile male with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and then transported to a juvenile detention center. The case is still under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Police: Two arrested for racing on highway

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Two men were arrested in Paris after officers said they were performing burnouts. 26-year-old James Earl Black, II, of Roxton, and 27-year-old Darqurius Donquail Bogan, of Paris, were arrested and charged with racing on a highway and tampering or fabricating physical evidence. Paris Police said they...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Paris Shooting

Paris Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting of a teen on Hubbard Street late last week. Officers found an 18-year–old lying in the road shot multiple times. They transported the victim to PRMC for treatment, and his condition is unknown. Witnesses reported seeing two black men running from the scene just after the shooting. A male juvenile suspect has been identified but not located.
PARIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hubbard, TX
Crime & Safety
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Hubbard, TX
City
Paris, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle for an expired registration and equipment violation on I-30 in Cumby. The driver, Jaleel Devontae Gipson of Missouri, admitted to having marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle. In addition, the deputy found a trash bag containing about $66,000 in American currency during a subsequent search. They charged Gipson with Money Laundering of more than $30,000 but less than $100,000 and possession of a stolen firearm.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man charged in connection to Monday night shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot on Monday in Smith County and a 22-year-old was arrested in connection to the crime. According to Smith County officials, Zion Michias Jenkins of Tyler was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting of 25-year-old Courtland Jamal Lyons […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Shooter left 1 dead, 2 injured on Jerome Street in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating the person/persons who shot and killed one person and injured two others on May 22.Initially, police received calls saying that several people had been shot in the 3200 block of Jerome Street. When officers got the the scene they found Devante Ivory, a 26-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk dead, he had been shot 'multiple' times.Another man and a woman at the location were also shot and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The names of the pair have not been released.Police say they don't know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shootings and are asking for help from the public.Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the shooter/shooters or who has information about the incident, that happened around 4:10 p.m., to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send him an email.Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Paris Police Report#Prmc#Se 10th St
easttexasradio.com

Palestine Coach, Three Others Dead In Crash

A head-on collision on I-45 killed four people near Wilmer Sunday night. Police say Francesca Fuentes was northbound in the southbound lane with two children in her vehicle when she collided with an SUV, killing all three. The driver who died in the southbound vehicle was Palestine ISD’s teacher and Coach Michael Coyne. Two students in his car were seriously injured. Coyne had taken the students to the Mavericks game Sunday night.
PALESTINE, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris Police respond to shooting; victim shot multiple times

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 11:08 a.m. on May 19, 2022. Investigation ongoing. Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 11:08 a.m. on May 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
easttexasradio.com

Arrest Made In Cooper Convenience Store Robbery

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, shortly after 10:30 pm, Deputies responded to Nuway East Convenience Store about a robbery that had just occurred. A man with a face-covering came into the store and displayed part of a gun tucked in the waistband. The man demanded the money from the cash register be taken out and placed in a money box on the store’s counter.
COOPER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Teen Jailed In Hopkins County

A Wylie teen who went to the Sulphur Springs DPS office to get a Driver’s License ended up arrested. A routine records check showed that Collin County wanted 19-year-old Nathaniel William Caldwell, on a warrant for sexual assault. A State Trooper transported him to the Hopkins County Jail.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Pedestrian Run Over By Hunt County Deputy

A 19-year-old pedestrian died Monday night after a Hunt County Deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed him while walking along FM 751 near North Shore Rd. in south Hunt County. The DPS is investigating the accident. Officials hand not released the names of the victim or the deputy.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Thank You to Point Police Department and Sheriff for Going Above and Beyond

Our East Texas police officers have a job that none of us would be willing to do. Some have found it easy to armchair quarterback the decisions they make having no idea the stress they are under during a tough situation. That's why it is our job as your local radio station to pass along a story like this out of Rains County where the sheriff's department and City of Point police went above and beyond to help out one of the citizens they serve.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Missing Irving man found dead in Dallas after Silver Alert

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that a man who was reported missing in Irving on Friday was found deceased in Dallas on Sunday, May 22.A Silver Alert was issued for Sabino Hernandez, 69, on May 20 after the Irving Police Department requested that the Texas DPS issue one. Sabino had been last seen on Thursday, May 19 at 7:45 p.m. leaving the 2200 block of Riverview Dr. on foot.Police said at the time that Hernandez had been previously diagnosed with dementia and other health conditions. Some of those conditions required daily medication. Hernandez had been missing for three days before he was found in Dallas near the Trinity River between Loop 12 and Westmoreland. Police did not comment on the cause or nature of Hernandez's death and said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will make the official notification.

Comments / 0

Community Policy