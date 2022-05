NORTH MANCHESTER, IN- The many creations of Hoosier cartoonists are being highlighted with the Indiana Historical Society’s (IHS’s) traveling exhibit, From Pencils to Pixels: Hoosier Cartoons and Comics. From May 27-June 27, 2022, North Manchester Center for History will host the exhibit at 122 E Main Street located in North Manchester. Note: the museum will be closed during the Memorial Holiday weekend, May 28-30. Normal visiting hours are 10a – 4p Tues-Fri and 10a – 2p Saturdays.

