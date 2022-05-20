Argument leads to deadly shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Frayser earlier this month, police say.

According to police, 44-year-old Mario Thomas is responsible for killing Travis Hall on May 8 in the 4400 block of Sunny View Road.

Crime records state Hall was involved in an argument with two other men who were inside a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado.

A witness told police he heard one gunshot come from the SUV and then observed Thomas in the passenger seat, yelling ‘Man drive, drive, go, go.’

Police said Hall told a witness that he had been shot by a person in the Silverado before succumbing to his injuries.

On Thursday, Thomas was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.