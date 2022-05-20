Argument leads to deadly shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Frayser earlier this month, police say.Man shot to death in Frayser
According to police, 44-year-old Mario Thomas is responsible for killing Travis Hall on May 8 in the 4400 block of Sunny View Road.
Crime records state Hall was involved in an argument with two other men who were inside a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado.
A witness told police he heard one gunshot come from the SUV and then observed Thomas in the passenger seat, yelling ‘Man drive, drive, go, go.’
Police said Hall told a witness that he had been shot by a person in the Silverado before succumbing to his injuries.
On Thursday, Thomas was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 4