2 Chainz is more than just a talented rapper. The 44-year-old star, who has won one Grammy Award and two BET Awards, is also a proud family man. 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed K. Epps) has a gorgeous wife, Kesha Ward, 43, and three children that he dedicates his life to. The “No Lie” hitmaker and Kesha are still so in love as they come upon their four-year wedding anniversary in a few months. Below, find out more about Kesha, who also goes by Nakesha, and her fairytale romance with her famous husband.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 26 DAYS AGO