We started last weekend by watching our grandson Grady play Little League, followed by granddaughters Josie and Rebecca run in their track meet. By the time Josie finished her race, it was time to gather our crew, comprised of kids and grandkids, to make our trip to Paul Brown Stadium to see the long-awaited Garth Brooks concert. It had been postponed because of COVID last year, and we were ready! After a storm rolled through, Garth took the stage. With incredible energy, he put on an amazing show. Trisha Yearwood even joined him at the end for a duet — what a treat!

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO