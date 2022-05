COLUMBUS — Columbus Scotus just simply had a better day on the second day of the Class C state golf meet at the Elks Country Club. After still leading the standings by three strokes with a 330 after the first day, the Shamrocks, who were competing on their home course, fired a 310 second day score to help secure the state title with a 640 two-day total.

