If it feels like Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas has been happening a lot lately, that's because it has—twice during the past seven months. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the three-day electronic music festival was forced to skip 2020 and then push its 2021 edition into October. But this past weekend, for the first time since 2019, EDC was back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in its normal May time slot—with an enhanced footprint, including one brand new stage, to host many of the top acts in the dance-music scene.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO