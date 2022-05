Roma manager Jose Mourinho insisted he will stay at the club in an emotional interview following their Europa Conference League title win.Mourinho’s side beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the final to seal the Special One’s fifth European trophy of his career. The title saw the manager become just the second boss of all time to win five in Europe. He has won the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Cup and the latest achievement has inspired him to remain in Italy.“This was not work tonight, this was history,” he told Sky Italia. “We had to write history. We wrote it.“The Conference...

