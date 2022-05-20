ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

These Women Rappers Are Busting Up New York Drill’s Boys’ Club

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Meet five women breathing new life into New York drill. In the early days of Chicago drill, women like Katie Got Bandz, Sasha Go...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Listen to Sideshow’s “Henrik Clarke Kent”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listening to Sideshow rap feels like flipping through an old and dusty photo album as he gives you a vivid anecdote to go with every picture. The Ethiopia-born rapper relocated when he was eight to D.C. and he makes extremely personal music; I feel like I know him a little bit better with every verse. Last year, his breakout moment came when he went toe-to-toe with Boldy James on the Alchemist’s warm and fuzzy-sounding EP cut “TV Dinners.” He carries that momentum into his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1. The one I’ve replayed the most is “Henrik Clarke Kent,” where, over a familiar yet soothing Evidence beat, Sideshow mixes clear-eyed reflections with words of advice from his close circle: “My brother from the land where they talkin’ in all clicks/Told me ‘Life hard don’t trip over small shit/And pick your words wise don’t speak all that nonsense’.” The steady and lowkey register delivery he uses contributes to the intimate feel. It’s a comforting slice-of-life portrait.
Pitchfork

Two Shell Share Video for New Song “Pods”: Watch

Two Shell is a London dance music and hyperpop duo who released the new single “Home” earlier this year. Today, they’ve returned with a music video for the new single “Pod” that features the duo. Watch it below. The new song was released via Two...
Pitchfork

Listen to kwes e’s “crocodile tears”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “crocodile tears” by kwes e, a 21-year-old rapper from Canterbury, England has all the elements of a Drain Gang hit: dissociative vocals, fractal drums, and deep-felt melancholy. To impress the object of his affection, kwes e talks about obtaining fancy clothes–a Prada suit is mentioned along with the Lacoste gear that gives the song its winking title. kwes e gives the sad boy warble his own spin, blending the hopeful brags (“I just got some money it’s for me and it’s for only you”) with comic asides (“Were you loving me because I got designer on my crotch?”) in an altered falsetto. By the end of the song, his voice is drowned in static, and everything goes quiet.
Pitchfork

West Kensington

Memory, place, and the ways they intertwine are recurring themes in Mary Lattimore’s music. The harpist’s titles often allude to the places she holds dear, like Wawa, a mid-Atlantic convenience store chain known for its cheap hoagies. “I’ve always loved romantic melancholia in music,” she told 15 Questions, pinpointing her favorite musical qualities as “lush, deluxe with a little nostalgia and some inexplicable sadness.” On West Kensington, she teams up with guitarist Paul Sukeena to continue to explore the ways that music can bring the past to life. Spinning outward from short, looping melodies that offer ample space for reflection, their music is tinged with a dreamlike haze.
Pitchfork

Finally, New

In the late 1980s, the world experienced a second Summer of Love, when the spirit of freedom—and hedonism—once shared by psychedelic San Francisco hippies in 1967 was revitalized in the United Kingdom, fostered in illegal underground raves fueled by MDMA and acid house imported from the shores of Ibiza. Rave culture spread around the world like wildfire, and few places embraced it like Florida, where scenes coalesced in places like Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Gainesville, making the state a rave capital for much of the ’90s. They Hate Change, a rap duo from Tampa steeped in the myriad electronic subgenres that permeated their home state, represent the latest stage in the evolution of sounds that traveled from Chicago to Ibiza, from London to Miami. On their latest LP, Finally, New, they spit aggressive, East Coast-flavored braggadocio raps over UK breaks and drum’n’bass beats filtered through local styles like Tampa jook and Miami bass. Even amid a deluge of rap music made with sounds from the club, little else sounds like this.
Pitchfork

Listen to DaBoii’s “Real Boii”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. SOB x RBE falling apart was a bummer. From 2016 to 2018, the Vallejo, California group went on an unbelievable run of singles and mixtapes, merging the classic kinetic Bay Area bounce with a Doughboyz Cashout-like chemistry. Though they’ve all gone on to do good things separately, Can’t Tame Us, the latest solo tape from DaBoii proves he was always the crew’s engine. Since the days when DaBoii sparked “Calvin Cambridge” with “Bitch I’m DaBoii, who the fuck is you nigga?” he’s had a knack for energetic takeoffs, and the opener “Real Boii” will have you hooked from the opening line: “First off it’s SOB up in this bitch/Give a fuck who up in there because nigga we up in this bitch.” From there, he rides a smooth piano-driven beat with propulsive drums and background noise that softly vibrates like wind chimes. The rest of the tape is full of memorable moments, heavy on guest spots from other Cali rappers. That SOB x RBE era is longgone, but DaBoii is still thriving anyway.
Pitchfork

Conor Oberst Abruptly Walks Out at Bright Eyes Show, Prompting Cancellation and Refunds

Conor Oberst walked off stage two songs into Bright Eyes’ headlining set at the Lawn at White Oak Music Hall in Houston last night (May 22). Attendees claimed that the band then opened up the stage for fans to perform “Bright Eyes karaoke” until staff members informed the crowd the show was canceled and everyone would receive refunds. The venue would later sent an email stating: “Due to unexpected circumstances, Bright Eyes was unable to perform at White Oak Music Hall and the show has been officially cancelled.”
HOUSTON, TX
Pitchfork

Beach House Perform “Superstar” on Colbert: Watch

Beach House appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (May 19) to perform “Superstar” from their recent LP Once Twice Melody. Watch it happen below. Stephen Colbert returned to his show his week after dealing with a “recurrence of COVID-19.” Beach House released their eighth album, Once Twice Melody, in February, four years after its predecessor 7. They have since been in the studio with Kanye West for undisclosed purposes. Earlier this month, Beach House announced that they’d written their first film score, for Netflix’s Along for the Ride, an adaptation of a 2009 Sarah Dessen novel.
Pitchfork

I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

Imagine the women in Norma Tanega’s songs with arms interlocked, braced against the chill of a Manhattan winter, queering the sleeve of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The singer-songwriter of the 1966 semi-hit “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” presented a vision as rounded as Dylan’s or Aretha Franklin’s: self-mockery as self-reliance; folk music verities shorn of messianism and topicality; lesbian and none too oblique about it. Collecting two studio LPs with another album’s worth of unreleased material, I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971 marks the first meticulous appraisal this multimedia threat has earned, and it’s a good one—the collection argues for an artist who could’ve been major had her label known what to do with her, and had she taken the arc of a career more seriously than she took her independence.
Pitchfork

Special Interest Share Video for New Song “(Herman’s) House”: Watch

Special Interest have shared their first new music for their new label home, Rough Trade. It’s called “(Herman’s) House” and it comes with a video co-directed by Special Interest and Juicebox Burton. The title character is Herman Wallace, the Black revolutionary of the Angola Three who was held for more than four decades in solitary confinement. Find the video below.
Pitchfork

Inside the Ambient Music Streaming Boom

William Basinski’s “Melancholia II” sounds like what might happen if despair itself walked into a studio and someone pressed the record button. Little pops poke through its smeared dreariness, like a despondent person bumping their forehead slowly and repeatedly into a microphone. Basinski, perhaps the most celebrated ambient composer of the 21st century, composed the seven-minute track in his usual fashion: by combing through his vast archive of audio tapes, finding a particularly resonant snatch of sound, and playing it on a loop until it takes on a mysterious character of its own. You might experience “Melancholia II” in the manner that critics have often interpreted Basinski’s work: as a meditation on the universal inevitability of death and decay. Or, perhaps more likely, you might encounter it as aural Ambien, a soundtrack to counting the saddest sheep to ever cross your dreams.
Pitchfork

Lizzo Documentary for HBO Max Announced

Lizzo is the subject of a forthcoming documentary, set to premiere on HBO Max this fall. It’s directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of HBO’s Dr. Dre/Jimmy Iovine documentary The Defiant Ones. The as yet untitled project is awaiting a specific release date. The Lizzo documentary will arrive...
Pitchfork

Watch Turnstile Perform “Blackout” on Fallon

Turnstile have been taking over late-night TV one show at a time, and they continued that streak on Monday night with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For the occasion, the Baltimore hardcore band played “Blackout” from the album Glow On. Watch a replay of the performance below.
