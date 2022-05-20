ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Celebrating National Barbecue Month in Franklin Co. style at Buddy’s BBQ

By Hazelmarie Anderson
 5 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — It’s time to fire up the grill because May is National Barbecue Month! Is there a better way to celebrate than with some delicious, traditional American barbecue?

At Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount, a little patience goes a long way when you’re craving some Franklin County style barbecue.

“We put a lot of love in our food. Everything is made from scratch,” said Allen ‘Buddy’ Hancock, the owner of Buddy’s BBQ.

Hancock has been the man behind the smoker for years.

“Start cooking for friends and family, and they kept pushing me to do more and do more, and I enjoy doing it,” Hancock recalled.

His love for barbecue turned into a business.

“We wanted a place for the community to come be able to gather,” said Hancock. “We only had 35 seats.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Hancock’s barbecue business grew.

“I guess people got tired of eating their own foods,” Hancock said.

In just a short amount of time, Buddy’s BBQ outgrew its old location and is now settling into some new digs that can seat more than 200 people.

“I never would’ve dreamed that it would be at this point now,” Hancock told WFXR News. “It’s humbling and mind-blowing.”

So what makes Buddy’s BBQ so tasty? There’s nobody better to ask than the barbecue pitmaster, Herman ‘Bootie’ Via.

“Patience with our meat…we do everything long and slow. We don’t inject our meat or anything,” explained Via.

“We try to use all fresh meats and we smoke with nothing but wood,” Hancock said. “We don’t have any gas or anything like that in our smoker, it’s all 100% hickory wood and with some white oak.”

From its homemade sides to the pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, the menu at Buddy’s BBQ has people craving more. For example, when it comes to the meat, this Rocky Mount eatery has a special method that helps them stand out from the crowd.

“We don’t sauce our meats because there’s so many different tastes out there for barbecue. Some people love the Kansas city style, the sweet style, you know, the North Carolina, where I’m from, I like that vinegar,” said Hancock.

Plus, the restaurant has a special sauce dedicated to Franklin County.

“We actually have a white lightning sauce, which is our take on the Alabama white sauce, and we add moonshine to it to put the Franklin County kick to it,” said Hancock.

While munching away on some barbecue, WFXR News had to ask — what’s it like to see customers come back for more?

“That’s the greatest feeling in the world, if you see somebody enjoying something that you love doing and they enjoying your hard work,” Via replied.

