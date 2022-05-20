Conroe High School Tigers roar on Graduation Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Texas Familias Council’s 10th anniversary celebration Wednesday night was worth the wait. The nonprofit that has supported the under-served populations of Montgomery County and beyond actually turned 10 in late 2021, but Maria Banos Jordan, president and a founder of the Texas Familias Council, said they waited to celebrate due to a surge in the pandemic at that time. The group celebrated at Lone Star College-Kingwood, a home base for the nonprofit organization.
