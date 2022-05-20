ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard Promotes Mike Van to President & Dana Droppo to Chief Brand Officer

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Mike Van has been named the new president of Billboard and Dana Droppo has been promoted to chief brand officer, Billboard parent company Penske Media Corporation announced Friday (May 20).

Van — previously Billboard ‘s executive vice president and head of global partnerships — will be responsible for all revenue operations and financial performance of the Billboard brand as president. He started at Billboard in 2018 and previously held leadership positions in advertising and sales at Pandora, Electronic Arts and Complex. During his time as executive vp and head of global partnerships, Billboard set all-time sales records.

Droppo — who was previously Billboard ‘s senior vice president of marketing, as well as vice president, brand experiences, and vice president and creative director for brand partnerships — is taking on the brand-new role of chief brand officer. In the new position, Droppo will oversee branded content and client services, analytics, live events, video production and design for the brand. She will also lead efforts to align the core brand strategy across business and editorial to support revenue and audience goals.

“We are thrilled to elevate two extremely talented executives, Mike and Dana, into the roles of President and Chief Brand Officer,” said Jay Penske, CEO and Chairman of Penske Media. “The spirit of collaboration and teamwork they have helped to build has yielded incredible results and creativity over many years at Billboard . I look forward to their leadership and Billboard ‘s continued ascent.”

The promotions are effective immediately.

