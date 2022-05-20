ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nina Jankowicz complains Disinfo Board ‘undone’ by ‘disinformation,’ ‘childish attacks’

By Gabriel Hays
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Disinformation Governance Board announced this week that it would "pause" its operations less than a month after it was created, the former head of the stalled government agency, Nina Jankowicz, appeared on CNN Thursday night to complain about how the board was done in by right-wing disinformation....

Comments / 3

Lou Cummings
5d ago

That just proves she would have been unqualified for the (unconstitutional) position. How can you stop disinformation if disinformation defeats you before you start.

