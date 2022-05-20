ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: William ‘Pookie’ ‘Big John’ Darold Davis

By Jennifer Haley
 5 days ago

William “Pookie” “Big John” Darold Davis, age 82 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.

Mr. Davis was born on October 6, 1939 in the Stroudsville Community, Tennessee to the late Ben and Eunice Shepard Davis.

He was retired from State Industries as a foreman after 38 years of service. He enjoyed coon hunting, farming, fishing, playing poker and Rook, coaching jr. pro football and baseball, and loved to eat Beverly’s cooking. He was a jack of all trades and fixed things that were unfixable, especially what Tom tore up. Mr. Davis was a family man who dearly loved his grandchildren and was a member of Heads Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Harold Davis.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Beverly Head Davis; sons, Terry (Nancy) Davis and Tray (Debbie) Davis; sister, Peggy Elliott; grandchildren, Megan Davis, Kaitlin Smith, Maddie Davis, Sam Davis, Ethan Davis, and Morgan Davis; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 20th, with Bro. Randy Hester and Bro. Randy Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View United Methodist Cemetery with Terry Davis, Tray Davis, Sam Davis, Ethan Davis, Randy Davis, and Greg Davis serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 PM until the hour of service at 2:00 PM.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heads Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 2792 Heads Church Road, Cedar Hill, Tennessee 37032

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

Cheatham County Source

