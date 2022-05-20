ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous Heat Means Parts Of Northeast Could See Hottest Weekend In Nearly 100 Years

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Temps across the region Saturday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The hottest day of the year is almost here, and it's only May.

Humidity and strong sunshine could surge temperatures to dangerous levels this weekend, and could break records set nearly a century ago, AccuWeather reports.

The western portion of New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia/Pocono region could hit 100 degrees Saturday, meteorologists say. A record of 95 was set in 1934 in Philadelphia, AccuWeather says.

North Jersey and the Jersey Shore could see temperatures hovering around 95. Temps in Central and Western PA will be in the low 90s, "which would tie the daily record that dates back more than 100 years ago to 1911," AccuWeather says.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy and muggy, with a chance of thunderstorms across much of Pennsylvania.

Sunday in North Jersey and much of Pennsylvania have a high between 90 and 93, while portions of South Jersey could see temps around 85, forecasters say.

