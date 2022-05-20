ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Who has to get shot in America before we do something about guns?

By D. Watkins
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEsVZ_0fkk4Wpx00

If I ever had a chance to address Congress, I'd walk right onto the main floor of the Capitol Building, preferably during a joint session, and ask who must get shot in America before we do something about gun control? Really, who?

Tens of thousands of people die from gun-related injuries in America every year. The number was 45,222 in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. How can policymakers say they love America when they continue to allow this to happen? These jokers on the local level who are quick to ban books wouldn't dream of working to ban assault weapons.

I follow a terrible Instagram account: @murder_ink_bmore. The theme of the account is perfectly captured by its username­­: It's a feed full of posts about murders, RIP remembrances, and occasionally people advertising their real estate companies or homemade haircare products. Every week I think about unfollowing it, but it's almost the fastest way to keep tabs on the death toll in my city.

Baltimore has been surpassing 300 murders per year, mostly young Black males, though the number of young Black women is rising every year. Sometimes I recognize the victims; they're people I grew up with, people I knew personally, people I taught in their high schools and colleges. Sometimes they're people I've seen buying my books, posting about my work and readings and events. Murder_ink_bmore is probably the most depressing account in the history of social media. But I'm not alone in following them; 150,000 people keep tabs on the account, just like me.

Last weekend, the account posted a photo of a clean-cut young man, sharply dressed in a suit and bow tie. At first glance, I thought this was a positive post for a change — maybe a local company advertising formal apparel — until I caught the caption: "Teen fatally shot after prom may have been robbed for his watch and sneakers."

The victim was a 17-year-old boxer named Jasmine Brunson Jr. His family said he had just attended his junior Prom and was at an after-party when gunshots rang, taking away his young life.

The post had a second slide, so I swiped to see Brunson's family celebrating him on his way to the dance, posing and taking pictures on the front porch under a two-toned balloon arch. That video made my heart sink. Not in a new way. It's the same way I feel every time I learn of a person losing their life to a senseless act of violence. I hurt for the victim, I hurt for the perpetrator, and mostly I hurt for the family, as I know they will have to relive that night over and over again for the rest of their lives.

"He was a light. He has lots of hopes and dreams for himself," the family said in a statement. "He was a believer. He had a younger sister, and he was an awesome big brother. He was an awesome, well-rounded kid."

I texted a friend the link to the post. He replied "SMH, I hate this f***in town," before sending me another post from Thursday about a 38-year-old woman gunned down in east Baltimore. She was seven months pregnant. Her name was Angel Morgan Heather Smith. The doctors were able to deliver the baby; however, the child remains in critical condition.

I couldn't process Brunson's or Smith's killings. We shouldn't have to. It's not normal. Even if I had tried to make sense of it, I didn't have time, because the news of the Buffalo massacre instantly followed.

The suspect — Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York — is in custody and has been indicted in connection with this mass shooting. The authorities say he drove several hours from his home to a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot and killed 10 people and injured three. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. The shooting is also being investigated for possible federal hate crime charges.

A lengthy manifesto said to have been posted online by Gendron declares Buffalo the target site because of its Black population, echoes "Great Replacement" antisemitic and white supremacist views, and makes apparent a goal was to kill as many Black people as possible. Many of the victims were elderly.

Shortly after the killings, the NRA tweeted, "Disarming law-abiding citizens and making good people helpless will not make bad people harmless."

A retired police officer working as a security guard at the store, whom authorities say tried to stop the shooting, was among those killed. I can't help but wonder if whoever is responsible for the NRA's social media would have felt comfortable sending off that tweet if one of their family members had been shot and killed while they were out trying to buy groceries.

On the same day as the Buffalo shooting, on the other side of the country, a gunman opened fire on a Taiwanese church gathering, killing one and wounding five.

The scariest part of that bloody weekend is our collective numbness. The families will suffer, but for the rest of us, our daily responsibilities — and our need to avoid confronting the crisis we are in — force us to keep pushing on as if this is all normal. We have deadlines. We have a workweek to get ready for. And then there's the NBA finals, the new "Dr. Strange" movie and "Honey, you want takeout?" All of this pushes us back out of the reality that these headlines remind us of: We live in a country where people kill people just because they can, and the tools needed to do so are often readily available and, for the most part, easy to obtain. It keeps happening, over and over, and we just keep on keeping on — not because we don't care, but because enough people in power don't.

What does the perfect victim look like, whose death could wake America up to its gun violence crisis and force us to find a solution? We know it's not Black teens at a Prom afterparty or Black grocery shoppers. We know it's not elementary school children, college students or country music lovers. We know it's not church or synagogue members, Walmart shoppers, subway commuters or "Batman" fans. It's not even politicians. So who is it? Who has to get shot in America before we do something?

Comments / 13

Juergen Bee
5d ago

Start locking people up who use guns to commit crimes! Criminals are the problem not guns PERIOD!!!!

Reply
10
Related
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Swalwell ripped for posting 4-year-old's reaction to Buffalo shooting

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is under fire after using his 4-year-old's reaction to the recent fatal Buffalo shooting to push for gun reform. "My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I'm doing to 'help the people in Buffalo' and 'why did the bad man do this?' Absolutely gutting," Swalwell posted to Twitter on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Week

Biden urges Americans to 'reject the lie' of the Great Replacement during visit to Buffalo

President Biden on Tuesday visited the scene of a racially motivated mass shooting that took place three days earlier. During the visit, the president and the first lady laid flowers at the supermarket where 13 people — 11 of whom were Black — were shot on Saturday by a white supremacist who drove several hours to intentionally target a predominately Black neighborhood.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Black People#Gun Violence#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Congress#The Pew Research Center#Instagram#Murder Ink Bmore#Rip
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy