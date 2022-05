Back on November 8th of 2021 the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business located on Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary. During the investigation the officers were able to identify Stephen A. Elwood of Cortland as the person that unlawfully entered and stole from the business when it was closed. A warrant was then issued for Elwoods arrest.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO