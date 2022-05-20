Apollo Awards to celebrate best of high school theater Sunday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some of the best high school performers in the Midstate will bring their talents to the stage this Sunday at the annual Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards. Created in 2008, the Apollo Awards honors outstanding achievement in high school plays and musicals.

Nominated students and the casts of nominated musicals will perform live, and they will gather for the first time in three years following pandemic disruptions.

The top winners receive a trophy, and all nominees and winners receive scholarship money. Several past nominees and winners have moved on to TV, film, and Broadway roles.

abc27’s Dennis Owens will be emceeing the Apollo Awards ceremony, which takes place Sunday starting at 7. You can buy tickets at the door or order them online here .

