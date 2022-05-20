ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

New York State Job Recovery Continues to Improve

wxhc.com
 5 days ago

For the month of April the State of New York continued to see an...

www.wxhc.com

Comments / 0

wxhc.com

Cortland BDC Hosting Grant Funding Workshop with Empire State Development

The Cortland County Business Development Corporation (BDC) is partnering with Empire State Development in hosting an informational grant funding workshop on June 6th from 1-2:30pm at Tompkins Cortland Community College Extension Center at 157 Main Street in Cortland. With the recently released guidelines for round 12 of its Consolidated Funding...
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Antonio Delgado to be Sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on May 25th

Representative Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday, May 25 Governor Kathy Hochul has announced. “Antonio Delgado is a phenomenal leader and public servant with a record of getting things done for New Yorkers, and he will serve as a trusted partner as New York’s Lieutenant Governor,” Governor Hochul said. “I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our Congressional Delegation. I am grateful to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her service during the transition and for our continued partnership.”
POLITICS
wxhc.com

Adult Survivors Act Signed by Governor Hochul

Yesterday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act into law. This creates a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred. “Today, we take an important step...
POLITICS
wxhc.com

Reports of Widespread Fentanyl Contamination in Cortland County

The Cortland County Public Health Department and the Cortland County Mental Health Department is alerting the Cortland Community on recent reports that show widespread fentanyl contamination in the local illicit drug supply. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Gas Prices Not Stopping

Even over the weekend when gas prices usually don’t change wasn’t the case. New York’s average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.93 a gallon with Cortland County being just slightly lower than that at $4.87 average. A year ago prices for a gallon of...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Fire Department Finishes Annual Spring Fire School

Last Saturday, (May 21) the Homer Fire Department finished their annual spring fire school. The five day training event included 4 weeknights and a Saturday. On Monday, there was the department meeting and injury reporting policy review, Tuesday the SCBA operations, Wednesday engine company ops and roll-in drills, Thursday was the ventilation and ladder operation and concluding on Saturday the vehicle extrication with the Jaws of Life training.
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Annual Homer American Legion Memorial Day Parade Announced

The Homer American Legion Burns-McCauliffe Post 465 has announced that its annual Memorial Day Parade will take place next Monday (May 30) beginning at 9am on North Main Street and Clinton Street. The route of the parade will travel south on North/South Main Street to Cayuga Street and then ending...
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Announcing High Visibility Campaign

The Cortland County Sheriff’s department has announced it will be running a high visibility campaign through Memorial day weekend. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. The sheriff’s department reminds you that if...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Marathon Fire Department Makes Quick Work of Fire at Reilly’s Cafe

The Marathon Fire Department responded to a call this morning around 11:30 of a reported structure fire at Reilly’s Café in the Village of Marathon. Upon arrival fire fighters reported smoke conditions and an active fire in the rear of the building. Firefighters made quick work and the...
MARATHON, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Arrest Man After Breaking into Business

Back on November 8th of 2021 the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business located on Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary. During the investigation the officers were able to identify Stephen A. Elwood of Cortland as the person that unlawfully entered and stole from the business when it was closed. A warrant was then issued for Elwoods arrest.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Police Take Part in Girls Day Out

The City of Cortland Police Department took part of the Girls Day out at the Cortland YWCA on Saturday, May 21. Officer Lawrence and Officer Hilker participated in the event. The day is full of activities designed to engage as well as motivate girls in grades 4 to 7. The...
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Another Person

Last Thursday (May 19th) the Cortland County Sheriff’s department responded to the area of Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville. During the investigation officers determined that Cody B. Carroll had pointed a rifle at an individual during the course of an argument on hunting in the area. Carroll...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

