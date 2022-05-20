New York State Job Recovery Continues to Improve

Representative Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday, May 25 Governor Kathy Hochul has announced. “Antonio Delgado is a phenomenal leader and public servant with a record of getting things done for New Yorkers, and he will serve as a trusted partner as New York’s Lieutenant Governor,” Governor Hochul said. “I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our Congressional Delegation. I am grateful to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her service during the transition and for our continued partnership.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO