Robbinsdale, MN

2 killed in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale

By Joe Nelson
 5 days ago
Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting on a busy Robbinsdale road in broad daylight on Thursday.

According to police, the blaze of gunfire happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Ave. N, with officers arriving at the scene to find two people dead inside a vehicle.

Photos on the Birdtown Crime Watch & Information private group page on Facebook show a blue Dodge Charger riddled with bullet holes, many of them through the driver's side window. There are at least 15 bullet holes on the driver's side of the car.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned in north Minneapolis. Police have not announced any arrests.

Both directions of County Road 81 between 39th and 35th avenues were closed during the investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

