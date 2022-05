The Denton Police Department arrested a Sanger woman on Wednesday morning for allegedly fatally shooting her husband last month. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 110 block of East Sherman Drive about 10 p.m. on April 25, where a caller told dispatchers that her husband had been shot and another caller reported a pickup crashed in the yard of a home, according to a news release from Denton PD. Officers found an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of the pickup and a woman in the passenger seat.

DENTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO