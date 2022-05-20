ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Good Samaritans rescue driver after fiery dump truck crash, fuel spill in Rosedale

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEDALE, Md. (WBFF) — A dump truck crashed Friday morning along Interstate 95 in Rosedale, causing a fuel spill, authorities...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Multiple Vehicles Involved In Middle River Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chopper 13 is over a crash involving several vehicles Wednesday afternoon in Middle River. At least five cars were involved in the collision on the eastbound lanes of Pulaski Highway at Middle River Road. All three lanes are closed. No injuries have been reported. Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.  
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dirt bike rider dies days after crashing into tractor-trailer in Glen Burnie, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A dirt-bike rider died Monday after being involved in a crash last week in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel the County Police Department said. Jeremy Glen Yaruta, 36, of Baltimore was riding a dirt bike west on East Ordnance Road at Blade Lane around 9 p.m. on May 11 when his bike collided with a tractor-trailer that was attempting to make a left turn on Blades Lane. Police said Yaruta's bike did not have lights and the area had limited street lights. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer said he did not see Yaruta.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rosedale, MD
Rosedale, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 1 NB In Middletown Tuesday

Just after 12:00, Tuesday afternoon rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in the area of Drawyer Creek for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Shortly after their arrival crews closed Route 1 NB to allow Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 to land on the roadway.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
CBS Baltimore

Crash Between Tractor-Trailers Closes Lanes In Fort McHenry Tunnel, One Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A collision between tractor-trailers in the Fort McHenry Tunnel on  Southbound I-95 closed multiple lanes on Tuesday, the Baltimore firefighter’s union said. A person is trapped and a rescue is underway, the union said. All lanes are now open as of Wednesday morning. At least one person was hospitalized, according to state authorities. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted the crash happened Tuesday afternoon between three tractor trailers. Hazmat was requested due to spilled diesel.  💥CRASH W/ RESCUE U/D💥SB I-95 Inside Fort McHenry Tunnel Bore 1@Zeke_Cohen @CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest are still trying to free the trapped...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bus Driver Swerved To Avoid Collision Before Rollover Crash That Injured 27 People, Troopers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bus driver was swerving to avoid a collision Sunday morning when the bus rolled over on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Kingsville, according to preliminary details from the Maryland State Police. Based on their initial investigation, troopers determined that the bus was in the right lane when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, which veered off the road before it rolled over on its side, injuring 27 of the 47 people on board, troopers said. Fifteen of those injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, and another 12 refused treatment at the scene of the crash. While the crash remains under investigation, authorities have ruled out impaired and distracted driving as factors that contributed to the wreck.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samaritans#Interstate 95#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Kenwood
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Shipping Container Explosion In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died from his injuries in a shipping container explosion in early May in Anne Arundel County, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. The explosion happened on the morning of May 4 at a business in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville, authorities said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Zichelli had just opened the container when the blast occurred, and the second man suffered minor burns while trying to rescue him. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the container. Firefighters quickly put out the flames while paramedics tended to the victims. Authorities believe the explosion happened accidentally when a piece of heavy equipment ignited gas leaking from a propane tank inside the container. Zichelli was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said Tuesday he died from his injuries on May 19.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Truck driver who spilled hot dog filler on I-70 will be charged, police say

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, spilling more than seven tons of hot dog filler on the highway and snarling traffic for five hours Friday, will receive multiple citations — including one for speeding, police said. Makendy Lachald, 30, of Laurel, Del., was speeding westbound...
LAUREL, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Nottingham on Monday. At around 4:00 p.m. on May 23, officers responded to the intersection of Silver Spring Road  at Belair Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found a male pedestrian who appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle. The male … Continue reading "Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck in Nottingham" The post Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Hurlock Man Dies in Home Fire

The blaze occurred Friday afternoon at 12:56 PM at 51 Delaware Avenue in Hurlock, Dorchester County. The one alarm fire brought 25 firefighters from the Hurlock and surrounding fire departments. Upon the arrival of the fire department, they discovered fire on the first floor. During a primary search of the residence, firefighters located the victim on a bathroom floor. They removed the victim and turned him over to EMS for care but was later pronounced deceased. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control in the two story wood framed dwelling that had been converted into two apartments. The fire originated in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. The home is owned by Caroline Property Management.
HURLOCK, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. At just after noon on Tuesday, May 3, an individual met two other individuals in the 1100-block of Deanwood Road in Hillendale (21234) to sell a pair of shoes. One suspect provided the victim with counterfeit money and displayed a weapon. At just before 12:30 p.m. on … Continue reading "Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue" The post Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford Fire Dept. investigating ambulance hit and run

SEAFORD, Del. – 47 ABC has learned that an ambulance was involved in a hit and run incident in Seaford off of Dublin Hill Road and Progress School Road Monday evening. Police and fire personnel were on scene, and as of this moment, there have been no reports of injury or serious property damage.
SEAFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy