Boredom steers Maryland woman to $25,000 lotto win

May 20 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman in Maryland cured her boredom by buying a lottery ticket that led to $25,000 in winnings.

The woman purchased a $6, one-draw, nine-spot Keno ticket with the Super Bonus feature and matched eight of the nine numbers.

The 36-year-old said she plays the lottery every now and then and that boredom struck her just in time to buy the ticket at a nearby retailer.

Her numbers were 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 37, 49 and 50. She also got the 5X Super Bonus multiplier to earn $25,000.

"I was just bored," she told lottery officials.

The woman said she has no plans for the $25,000 yet except for taking care of her children.

