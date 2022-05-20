ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boredom steers Maryland woman to $25,000 lotto win

By Wade Sheridan
 5 days ago
May 20 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman in Maryland cured her boredom by buying a lottery ticket that led to $25,000 in winnings.

The woman purchased a $6, one-draw, nine-spot Keno ticket with the Super Bonus feature and matched eight of the nine numbers.

The 36-year-old said she plays the lottery every now and then and that boredom struck her just in time to buy the ticket at a nearby retailer.

Her numbers were 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 37, 49 and 50. She also got the 5X Super Bonus multiplier to earn $25,000.

"I was just bored," she told lottery officials.

The woman said she has no plans for the $25,000 yet except for taking care of her children.

Recently, an unidentified woman from Missouri won $55,558 after she listened to her instincts about buying a scratch-off lottery ticket and made a spur-of-the-moment purchase.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

