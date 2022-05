A local youth is in custody after being charged with stabbing a fellow Coatesville Area High School student in a school bathroom, Tuesday. Oddell Cannon, 16, is being charged as an adult in the incident. According to Caln Township Police, Cannon is charged with stabbing the victim multiple times. The victim, who is also a minor, was transported to Paoli Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO