ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Record heat possible on Friday

By Lelan Statom
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVk8u_0fkjxe6000

Thursday was the hottest day of the year, so far, in Nashville with a high of 94 degrees, just missing a record by 1 degree.

We're back to the 90s on Friday afternoon. Friday's current record high is 92 degrees, and our forecast is 93 degrees.

The heat continues into the start of the weekend with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday.

Those with plans during the day on Saturday should be in good shape with just an isolated shower or storm possible, but the rain and storm chances will increase Saturday night as a cold front arrives. While most of the storms should be below severe limits, a couple of them could be strong. Some of the showers and storms will linger into Sunday with highs dropping to around 80 degrees.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Single-car crash on Nolensville Pike leaves one dead

A 26-year-old Nashville woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Nolensville Pike at Cotton Lane. Metro Police say she was driving her Nissan Rogue south on Nolensville pike, when for reasons unknown, she went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. She was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. Efforts are underway to notify her next of kin.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy