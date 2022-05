TEXAS MASSACRE VIGIL: From Forest Lawn at 6701 30th SW:. For those who need a place to go a moment for quiet. Forest Lawn Funeral Home will have an open chapel. today through Monday to offer a place to reconcile your thoughts, to sign a guest book for the families and just simply grieve. You are welcome to bring flowers, cards candles… whatever you need or would like to. We will get the items and cards to a local funeral home in Texas. At times like this is hard to know where to turn, what to do and how to react especially when we feel so helpless. Our team is here for you as a community as we all try to make sense of such a horrific day. Our love and strength to all of those in Texas whose lives have been forever changed.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO