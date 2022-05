BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman has been arrested in Mattapan, standing accused of stabbing another woman. The incident, which occurred at a Mattapan Mobil gas station, sent three people to the hospital: the victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, a child in the suspect’s car who was checked out at the hospital, and an officer, who was treated for an injury and released.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO