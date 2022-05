With the high winds expected on Friday, it's best to prepare yourself and take the necessary precautions around your home and when driving. Winds are starting to pick up across the Coachella Valley. Roadways in and out of Palm Springs still remain open, however, they could change at any time of the day. North Indian The post Staying safe during the high winds expected across Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO