Knox County Sheriff’s Report – May 20, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to a Mount Vernon residence on a case of Identity Fraud. The complainant advised that they had received a notice from a collection agency, and another bill from an electric company saying they owed money on a bill. The complainant...
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – May 23, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Assisted an individual having mental problems – in the 500 block of South Market St. Assisted deputies on a domestic violence call – in the 15000 block of Hunter Rd. May 16. Wellbeing...
COLUMBUS – Troopers from the Columbus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol recently charged Adam B. D. Collier, 35, with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OVI). Mr. Collier was charged after being stopped for a lane violation on Gender Road in Franklin County back on May 14, 2022. Mr. Myers has been convicted of four OVI offenses in the previous twenty years.
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed separate lawsuits against two Franklin County home-improvement contractors with a history of changing the names of their companies to counter bad reviews and trick Ohioans into doing business with them. “Although many home-improvement contractors do a great job, some...
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – With May being National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Motorcycle Ohio reminds Ohioans that more motorcycles are on the roadways because of warmer weather. In addition to raising awareness about motorcycle safety, Motorcycle Ohio will also present the Saved by the Helmet award to three recipients. The...
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 700 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 OHZ010-011-019>023-029>033-038-047-261100- Lorain-Cuyahoga-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Richland- Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Holmes-Knox- 700 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio and northeast Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and some storms are expected to reach severe limits. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but large hail and a tornado or two are possible. In addition, storm development and motion will allow for areas of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Our annual golf outing is now open for registration on our website www.fredericktownfire.net. The date is August 6th. The location is Irish Hills Golf Club. “On the Rise Bar-b-Que” will once again be serving a delicious lunch and post-outing meal. The fee for a four-man team is $300 which...
Beginning Wednesday, June 1, 2022, sign up with your email address and receive a taste-tested easy recipe once a month from the Fredericktown Community Library. These recipes will be simple and uncomplicated using common items from your kitchen pantry. They might be a main dish, appetizer, dessert, side or even a beverage! It will be noted where we got the recipe…even if it’s Great Aunt Sue’s signature dish! They will be good.
