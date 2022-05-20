16-year-old twins die in single-car crash in NC

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Twin 16-year-old brothers were killed late Wednesday in a car crash in rural Franklin County, the Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the scene on Howard Tant Road in Franklin County, near Bunn, around 10:18 p.m.

Knox said Garrett Cribb was driving southbound with his brother Gabriel in the passenger seat when the car left the roadway to the right.

The vehicle hit a ditch before colliding with a tree.

Both died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information was not immediately available.

