Columbus, OH

Troopers Participate in Operation CARE Memorial Day Mobilization

By Roxie Bell
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Operation CARE’s All-American Buckle Up Mobilization which runs from May 23 through 30. The Patrol is partnering with other law enforcement agencies from Ohio and across the nation for the initiative. Operation CARE is a...

themountvernongrapevine.com

Patrol Reminds Drivers to ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Drive Sober’ for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. As motorists travel this weekend, troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins May 27 and will continue through May 30.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Attorney General Yost Issues Annual Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today released the 2021 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report, in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day, which occurs annually on May 25. “The Missing Persons Clearinghouse Report we’re issuing today shows the perseverance of law enforcement to reunite missing kids...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – May 23, 2022

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – May 23, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Assisted an individual having mental problems – in the 500 block of South Market St. Assisted deputies on a domestic violence call – in the 15000 block of Hunter Rd. May 16. Wellbeing...
DANVILLE, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Support Bald Eagles With The 2022 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Support Bald Eagles With The 2022 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp

– A photo of a bald eagle and its eaglet is featured on the 13th annual Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, on sale now at wildohio.gov and the HuntFish OH mobile application, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.Adult bald eagles are easily recognizable by their 6-foot wingspan and white head and tail. Immature eagles have mostly brown plumage and develop the characteristic white plumage after about five years. These majestic birds thrive where they can find clean water and abundant habitat. That includes Ohio’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands where they feed on fish and carrion.The winning eagle photo for the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Photo Contest was submitted by Jennifer Beck, of Lyndhurst in Cuyahoga County. Her photo was judged based on originality, technical excellence, composition, and overall impact. The Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp can be purchased online through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System, at any location that sells hunting and fishing licenses, and the HuntFish OH app. A mail-in form is also available at wildohio.gov.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Yost Works to Halt Ford’s False Advertising

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 40 other attorneys general today announced a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Co. over false advertising. “Ford ran a red light, and the law pulled them over,” Yost said. “Time to pay the ticket – and it’s a...
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Police Register – May 23, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) Units were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West Gambier, in reference to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, units made contact with the complainant and suspect. The suspect was later transported to the Knox County Jail. Nothing further.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governors DeWine, Beshear Submit Federal Funding Request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

(CINCINNATI) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced today that they have jointly submitted an application requesting nearly $2 billion in federal funding to make much-needed improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor that runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati. “The Brent...
CINCINNATI, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Notice of Special City Council Meeting

The Mount Vernon City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for the limited purpose of discussing a Planning and Zoning Code Audit. Concerns should be addressed to the Clerk of Council, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, 740-393-9517 or email clerkofcouncil@mountvernonohio.org.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Medical Receptionist Position Available

Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer Service: 1 year (Preferred) Computer Skills: 1 year (Preferred)
JOBS
themountvernongrapevine.com

New Projects Expected to Create More Than $185 Million in Investments

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for six projects set to create 1,281 new jobs and retain 747 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $91.7 million in new payroll and spur more than $185 million in investments across Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH

