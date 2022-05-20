Troopers Participate in Operation CARE Memorial Day Mobilization

– A photo of a bald eagle and its eaglet is featured on the 13th annual Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, on sale now at wildohio.gov and the HuntFish OH mobile application, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.Adult bald eagles are easily recognizable by their 6-foot wingspan and white head and tail. Immature eagles have mostly brown plumage and develop the characteristic white plumage after about five years. These majestic birds thrive where they can find clean water and abundant habitat. That includes Ohio’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands where they feed on fish and carrion.The winning eagle photo for the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Photo Contest was submitted by Jennifer Beck, of Lyndhurst in Cuyahoga County. Her photo was judged based on originality, technical excellence, composition, and overall impact. The Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp can be purchased online through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System, at any location that sells hunting and fishing licenses, and the HuntFish OH app. A mail-in form is also available at wildohio.gov.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO