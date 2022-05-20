Special Weather Statement

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 700 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 OHZ010-011-019>023-029>033-038-047-261100- Lorain-Cuyahoga-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Richland- Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Holmes-Knox- 700 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio and northeast Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and some storms are expected to reach severe limits. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but large hail and a tornado or two are possible. In addition, storm development and motion will allow for areas of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

