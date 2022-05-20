ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Thieves steal nearly 300 gallons of gas from underground tank in NC, station owner says

By Maggie Newland
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary gas station owner says thieves stole nearly 300 gallons of premium gas from an underground storage tank.

Yogi Manocha hopes someone can help police find the vehicle that drove into his gas station parking lot before sunrise Sunday morning. It was at that time he says nearly 300 gallons of premium gasoline disappeared from an underground storage tank.

By the time the station opened at 9 a.m., an alarm warned that the gas was missing.

“We thought it might be leaking from the tank or something else happened or maybe the equipment is faulty,” he said, adding, “We decided to check the video.”

Surveillance video shows a truck and trailer pull into the station, which is located off Kildaire Farm and Ten Ten roads, at about 5:30 a.m.

The vehicles park near the opening to the underground tank. Timestamps on the video show they’re still parked there about an hour and 45 minutes later.

Manocha believes about $1,500 worth of gas was removed from the underground storage tank. He said that’s something most people wouldn’t know how to do.

“Even I don’t know how to open it,” he noted.

Cary police said they are investigating, and Manocha asks anyone who recognizes the vehicles in the surveillance video or knows anything about this to call police at (919) 469-4012.

He is increasing security at his station and urging other gas station owners to do the same.

After 18 years in the gas station business, he said he’s never heard of gas being stolen from an underground tank, and knowing someone targeted his business is difficult.

“I’m a pretty easy-going guy but something like this frustrates me and makes me mad,” he said. “You do everything right, work hard, and then these things happen.”

WRAL News

Man found dead inside Fairmont home

Fairmont, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead in a Fairmont home. Deputies responded to the home at 9310 N.C. Highway 130 Bypass on Monday around 12:45 a.m. They found Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont, dead inside the home.
FAIRMONT, NC
WBTW News13

Teen charged after North Carolina student slashed with knife

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing charges after deputies said he cut a classmate. Guilford County deputies said that a juvenile is charged with aggravated assault after cutting another student at Ragsdale High School. The student slashed a classmate with a knife last week. The student had to get stitches. Deputies said […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

Community Policy