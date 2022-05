A set of great handy stationery designs are extremely critical for any product designer! These are the tools that help and support you through your creative process. They can either make or break your entire design process, so it’s imperative to have a collection that really lets you work easily, efficiently, and effectively. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty stationery designs that every product designer must own! From the ultimate desk organizer to a tiny deceptive storage solution, these products are sure to meet the unique needs and requirements of your creative process. And not to mention, they’re also super fun! They add a pop of life and color to your work desk, while also managing to liven up your mood with their quirky + functional design. Which one of these stationery designs do you plan to use? Oh, and you can thank us later! Enjoy.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO