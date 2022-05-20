ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Amber Heard was really almost fired from ‘Aquaman 2’: agent

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OUTE_0fkjty4m00

Outspoken DC Comics fans almost got their wish for Amber Heard to be fired from the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” according to her talent agent.

Viewers have petitioned Warner Bros. for months to remove Heard from the superhero film seuqel amid her controversial defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard’s WME agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified Thursday during the trial that Warner Bros. claimed it was Heard’s “lack of chemistry” with her “Aquaman” costar Jason Momoa that almost got her canned.

Kovacevic also discussed the 36-year-old’s career before and after her relationship with Depp, 58, saying Heard should have become a major star after “Aquaman,” which premiered in late 2018 and grossed over $1 billion.

The agent addressed “online rumors” that Warner Bros. wanted to replace Heard in her pre–recorded deposition, and also said she believed the studio wanted her out as Princess Mera due to the bad publicity stemming from the contentious court case.

Kovacevic noted that in her opinion, the studio didn’t “want to hire someone who has bad press,” adding, “no one wants that association.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrqEm_0fkjty4m00
Amber Heard stars alongside Jason Momoa in the DC franchise “Aquaman” as his love interest, Princess Mera.
AP
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGwxC_0fkjty4m00
Amber Heard reveals ‘Aquaman 2’ role got cut down: They ‘didn’t want to include me’

This comes after “Never Back Down” actress Heard alleged earlier this week during the trial that she “had to fight really hard to keep my career” amid her battle with the “Dark Shadows” actor.

“I lost opportunities. I got dropped from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] ‘Justice League’ with the option to [star in] ‘Aquaman,'” she said.

“I had to fight really hard to stay in ‘Justice League’ because that was the time of the divorce,” Heard added. The ex-couple were married from 2015 until 2017.

She allegedly only has about 10 minutes of screen time in the sequel, out in March 2023.

Warner Bros. has not responded to requests for comment about Kovacevic and Heard’s comments. Meanwhile, the aforementioned petition to oust Heard was published in 2020 and has since garnered almost 4.3 million signatures.

Follow The Post’s live coverage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

She also confirmed during the trial that the studio drastically cut down her role , noting they “didn’t want to include me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCANf_0fkjty4m00
Heard and Momoa starred in 2017’s “Justice League” and “Aquaman” in 2018 together.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hj39V_0fkjty4m00
Heard’s agent Jessica Kovacevic.
REUTERS

She explained that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the action flick up until Depp’s legal team reportedly launched a smear campaign against her .

Heard pointed out in her testimony that “communications” about the film “stopped at that point.”

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” she told the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015 and called him a "washed-up actor," witness testifies

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp's trial takes a strange turn as woman shouts surprising claim in court

The defamation trial is in full swing and so far viewers have learned many things about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s marital conflicts. New revelations are constantly disclosed by both parties. They both even had medical doctors weighing into some situations to provide testimonies in order to support their claims. However, a recent incident left the whole courtroom in chaos.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Jason Momoa
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Stassi Schroeder Chronicles 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing, Reveals Spin-Off 'Valley Rules' Was In The Works

Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talent Agent#Aquaman#Film Star#Wme#Ap
New York Post

Kate Moss will testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial on Wednesday

Model Kate Moss is expected to be called to the stand this week in Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation trial against Amber Heard, The Post exclusively learned Monday. The British fashion icon, 48, will testify via video link on Wednesday in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, sources with knowledge said. Depp’s...
FAIRFAX, VA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy