ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning truck fire on Interstate 95 in Rosedale.

The fire was reported at just after 8:30 a.m. along southbound I-95, just past the I-695 interchange.

Fire personnel and hazmat crews are responding due to a subsequent fuel spill.

All southbound lanes along I-95 have been shut down with only the Express Toll Lanes getting by.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Photo via Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters’ Association

The post Truck fire with fuel spill shuts down I-95 in Rosedale, hazmat responding appeared first on Nottingham MD .