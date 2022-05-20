ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck fire with fuel spill shuts down I-95 in Rosedale, hazmat responding

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning truck fire on Interstate 95 in Rosedale.

The fire was reported at just after 8:30 a.m. along southbound I-95, just past the I-695 interchange.

Fire personnel and hazmat crews are responding due to a subsequent fuel spill.

All southbound lanes along I-95 have been shut down with only the Express Toll Lanes getting by.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Photo via Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters’ Association

