ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Euro moves closer to parity with dollar

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jof1J_0fkjtcu200

May 20 (UPI) -- As Russia's attack on Ukraine rages on and the world still grapples with COVID-19, a recent slide in the value of the euro has brought it near parity with the U.S. dollar, market figures revealed Friday.

According to Bloomberg, the euro stood at $1.0578 compared to the dollar. The euro had fallen to $1.035 earlier this month, down from $1.137 in late 2021.

The changes have also come as U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate by a half percentage point earlier this month, its second increase this year, while the European bank stood pat. The Bank of England has also increased rates.

Sam Zief, global head of FX strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, told CNBC while the exchange rate may worry some in Europe, the European Central Bank is simply looking much farther down the road.

"Is that possible? Sure, but it's certainly not our base case, and even in that case, it does seem like euro at parity becomes your worst-case scenario," Zief said. "I don't think there's many clients that are going to look back in two to three years and think that buying euro sub-$1.05 was a bad idea."

Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said as the European market continued to divest itself from Russian energy because of the war, it may be harder for it to continue its current monetary policies.

"It would not be surprising to see ECB policy inertia continue if the central bank is faced with the worst possible combination of higher recession risk in Germany and additional sharp rises in prices (i.e. the dreaded stagnation)," Gallo said, according to CNBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK says energy bill support package must not deter investment

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain must pay for increased support to households in a way that does not deter investment, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said on Thursday ahead of an expected announcement of new measures to cope with rising energy bills. Facing intense political pressure to provide more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Bloomberg#U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Fx#Jpmorgan Private Bank#Cnbc#The European Central Bank#Bmo Capital Markets#Russian#Ecb
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
UPI News

Biden admin. warns U.S. companies against doing business in Sudan

May 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning Americans against doing business with Sudanese state-owned and military-controlled companies as it seeks a return to civilian control of the northeast African country. The U.S. departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Labor issued the business advisory Monday that states those who...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports to increase global price of grain

May 25 (UPI) -- Britain's Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports will likely increase global food prices. Russia's naval blockade of key Black Sea ports has deterred the commercial shipping industry from operating in the region and there has been "no significant merchant shipping activity" in or out of the port city of Odessa, Ukraine, since the invasion began, the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

British government to review of Drahi's BT stake

May 26 (Reuters) - The British government said it will use new powers to examine the national security implications of Patrick Drahi, BT Group's (BT.L) biggest shareholder, increasing his stake to 18%. Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday he was exercising his "call-in power" under the National Security and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second estimate for first-quarter GDP is expected to show a 1.3% contraction versus the first estimate's 1.4% contraction. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m....
MARKETS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
362K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy