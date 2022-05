I’m a native New Mexican and resident of Los Alamos for more than 40 years. I choose to live in Los Alamos largely due to its proximity to trails, both county and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) trails, and rock climbing opportunities. Sadly, I’ve watched the climate get drier and hotter here and see no end to this warming during my lifetime. While I do what I can to limit my impact on the climate, I realize it’s inevitable the climate will continue to warm and dry. I have adapted my actions and behaviors to address the warming climate as best I can. I’d like to see local, state and federal actions and policies adapt as well. A glaring example of this need for adaptation is the recent blanket closure of Los Alamos county trails and open spaces due to fire concerns. It is my opinion that blanket closures are archaic, untenable and unrealistic going forward.

