ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Mississippi fugitive arrested while at work on Dickerson Pike

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8QIM_0fkjsS8H00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mississippi fugitive was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning after officials said they located him while at work in Nashville.

According to police documents, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force received information that fugitive John Capps, 30, was working at 808 Dickerson Pike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRfeG_0fkjsS8H00
John Capps (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Antioch apartment complex

Officials said he had several outstanding warrants for burglary, grand theft, and auto theft out of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Capps was reportedly taken into custody and extradition was confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting lands Mississippi men behind bars

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 11:15 PM, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on the 80 block of Saragossa Road. Deputies learned that the victim was transported to a local hospital before authorities were able to arrive at the scene. Once deputies arrived at the shooting scene, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Pontotoc, MS
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Extradition
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Brick Church Pike

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being treated after a shooting in North Nashville Tuesday morning. MNPD is on scene on Brick Church Pike where metro communications can confirm a shooting occurred around 1 a.m. This is a breaking news story. We are working to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSMV

Man found unconscious in car leads to shooting investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are continuing the investigation into a fatal Sunday morning shooting. Detectives said they are investigating the fatal shooting of Reggae Kelly, 26, of Nashville. They added that the possibility that Kelly died from an accidentally self-inflicted wound to his leg has yet to be ruled out.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

California men arrested in Hattiesburg for drug trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men from California were arrested in Hattiesburg after officers found 45 pounds of meth in a hotel room. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a hotel on Highway 49 on Friday, May 20. After finding the meth, officers arrested Sergio Covarrubias, 36, and Salvador Medrano, 60. Investigators believe the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy