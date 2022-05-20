Mississippi fugitive arrested while at work on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mississippi fugitive was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning after officials said they located him while at work in Nashville.

According to police documents, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force received information that fugitive John Capps, 30, was working at 808 Dickerson Pike.

John Capps (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said he had several outstanding warrants for burglary, grand theft, and auto theft out of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Capps was reportedly taken into custody and extradition was confirmed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.