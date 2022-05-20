ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia man identified as victim in fatal SC train strike

By Zak Koeske
 5 days ago

A driver killed Thursday in Columbia when his car collided with an Amtrak train has been identified as Jeremy Williams, the Richland County Coroner’s office said.

Williams, 32, of Columbia, was killed about 6 a.m. when a northbound train struck his vehicle at the intersection of Cushman Drive and Ames Road, Columbia police said.

The intersection is in the area between Farrow Road and North Main Street, about 3 miles from Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Police said a review of surveillance video showed Williams approach the intersection, drive around the crossing gate and enter the crossing zone, where a train struck his vehicle on the driver’s side.

Both t he crossing gate and warning lights at the railroad crossing were active and operating properly, police said in a statement.

Williams, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said her office was working with the Columbia police to fully investigate the crash.

Columbia, SC
